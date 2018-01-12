Kerry motorists urged to drive with care due to rainfall warning

Motorists in Kerry are being urged to drive with caution this evening and tomorrow morning due to a yellow rainfall warning.

Met Eireann says up to 50 millimetres of rain is forecast for Kerry and Cork until 11am tomorrow.

It says there is a risk of flooding in south and west Kerry as well as south and west Cork.

The Road Safety Authority is advising motorists to slow down, allow extra distance between them and the vehicle in front, be aware of the danger of aquaplaning and use dipped headlights in poor visibility.

The RSA is also asking pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright reflective clothing.