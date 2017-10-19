Kerry motorists urged to be cautious due to large amounts of surface water

Motorists across Kerry are being urged to drive with caution due to large amounts of surface water.

There’s a status yellow rainfall warning in place for Kerry and across Munster and Leinster until midnight; up 50 mm of rain is being forecast.

Met Eireann is also warning of dangerous winds with storm Brian is expected to hit tomorrow evening until Saturday night.

Meanwhile just two faults remain on power lines in Kerry following Storm Ophelia, leaving 43 homes and businesses without electricity.

A fault in Brosna, where 31 customers have no power, is due to be repaired this afternoon.

Another between Sneem and Parknasilla, impacting on 12 customers, is due to be repaired by tonight.