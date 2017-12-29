Kerry motorists advised to reduce speed as Storm Dylan approaches

The Road Safety Authority has issued a number of precautionary measures as Storm Dylan makes landfall tomorrow night.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Munster with southwest winds expected to reach 65km per hour, with gusts of 100km per hour, on Saturday night and into Sunday.

The RSA is advising road users in Kerry to reduce speed, to be on the look out for falling debris and to have their dips (dipped headlights) on at all times.

They also advise motorists to allow extra space between themselves and other road users and to be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with limits of 100km and 120 km.

Storm Dylan is expected to have its biggest impact in Connaught and Ulster where an orange warning has been issued.