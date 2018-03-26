Kerry Motor Club Member Unveils 2018 Rally Plans

Kerry Motor Club member Sean Hegarty unveiled his 2018 rally plans as a special event at in Limerick on Friday night.

The Tralee co-driver is set to contest this year’s Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and other selected rallies alongside Limerick Ford Dealer Keith Lyons,

The team unveiled their newly acquired Ford Fiesta R5 at the Lyons of Limerick Ford, Volvo and Jaguar dealership where they outlined plans for the season ahead.

First up for the Kerry/Limerick squad is next weekend’s West Cork Rally.

They face a very busy April as they are committed to contesting the Easter Stages in County Antrim and The Circuit of Kerry on the same weekend.

Once they complete the Northern Irish event on Saturday’s they face the long overnight journey to the Rose Hotel is preparation for the Tralee-based Circuit of Kerry.

They will be joined on the Circuit of Kerry by Keith’s father Ken, the winner of the 1987 Circuit of Kerry, in his Ford Escort Mk2.

They also hope to tackle the Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes the first weekend in May marking four rallies in just over seven weeks.