Kerry mother who’s received terminal diagnosis says smear test outsourcing needs to stop

The outsouring of smear tests to the United States has to stop.

That’s according to Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the young West Kerry mother-of-five who this week received a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 37 year old who lives in Ballydavid is one of the women caught up in the Cervical Check controversy after it emerged the smear test result she received in 2013 was a false negative.

Speaking to Treasa Murphy on the Talkabout programme this afternoon, Emma said she’s speaking out because she’s dying and doesn’t want to leave her children in ‘a country that isn’t safe’.

She said smear testing needs to be carried out in Irish laboratories:

Emma, who’s also called for a snap election, said it’s telling that nobody from the Government has contacted her directly about her misdiagnosis: