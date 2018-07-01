Kerry mother wants government action on legalising medicinal cannabis

A Kerry mother, who successfully climbed Croagh Patrick today, as part of a campaign to legalise medicinal cannabis, says she’s received overwhelming support.

Kilgarvan woman Noreen O’Neill, whose toddler son Michael suffers from a neurological condition, completed the climb alongside fellow campaigner Vera Twomey and other parents and supporters.

She says the severity of her son’s seizures has been reduced through the use of CBD oil and he now needs THC, a more potent form of cannabis oil.





Noreen O’Neill now wants to see action from the government on the issue, as she believes many have been left in limbo.