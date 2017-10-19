Kerry mother speaking in the Dail to raise awareness for a metabolic disease medication

A Kerry mother is speaking in the Dáil today to raise awareness for a metabolic disease medication.

Bernadette Gilroy, whose daughter Maria has a disease called Phenylketonuria, is campaigning for the introduction of Kuvan, a drug that improves the quality of life for those suffering with the metabolic disease.

6-year-old Maria suffers from PKU, a disease that reduces her ability to break down protein, which means she is highly intolerant of many types of food.

Her mother is addressing members in the Dáil today, hoping to raise awareness for Kuvan, a drug that is available in 19 countries worldwide.

Tralee woman Bernadette Gilroy says, should Kuvan be widely available, her daughter’s life would be greatly improved.