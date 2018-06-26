Kerry mother says government is ignorant to the pain suffered by those on the ground

A Kerry mother says the government is ignorant to the pain suffered by those on the ground.

Kilgarvan woman Noreen O’Neill, whose toddler son Michael suffers from a neurological condition, is campaigning for legalisation of medicinal cannabis.

She says the severity of Michael’s seizures has reduced through the use of CBD oil, and he now needs THC, a more potent form of cannabis oil.





So far, the government has granted seven licences for the use of medicinal cannabis.

Noreen O’Neill along with fellow campaigner Vera Twomey, will climb Croagh Patrick on Sunday with up to 30 others to raise awareness of the issue.

Ms O’Neill says the government needs to stop talking and start acting.