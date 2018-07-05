Kerry mother reveals cancer has spread

Terminally ill mother of five Emma Mhic Mhathúna has revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain.

The Ballydavid resident was originally diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after receiving two incorrect smear test results.

Last week she settled her case against the HSE and a US laboratory for 7.5 million euro.





In a Facebook post last night Emma Mhic Mhathúna revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain.

The 37-year-old mother of five has been battling cervical cancer for a number of years – she was told a smear test was clear in 2013 but this was not the case and she was eventually diagnosed in 2016.

She brought a case against the HSE and a US lab involved in the Cervical Check screening programme and last week that was settled for 7.5 million euro.

Speaking about the latest development, Ms Mhic Mhathúna said that she’s not scared just heartbroken and added that she loves her life, children and her new found friends.

The news comes as it was revealed today that the number of women affected by the cervical check scandal has risen to 221.