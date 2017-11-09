Kerry mother forced to set up Go Fund Me page for son’s therapy

A Kerry mother has been forced to set up a Go Fund Me page to ensure her son, who has disabilities, can get physiotherapy and speech therapy.

12-year-old Shane Brosnan from Currow has a global developmental delay and motor difficulties; he was born with severe bilateral cleft lip and palate, and subsequently has feeding and oral motor difficulties.

He had been getting physiotherapy and speech therapy three times a week, but this has been severely cut back by the HSE to once in 18 months.

His mother, Norita says his ability to walk is under threat if he doesn’t receive extensive physiotherapy.