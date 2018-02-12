Kerry Against Monaghan To Be Played On Sunday

Kerry’s Allianz Football League game against Monaghan is to be played on Sunday.

The game is to throw-in at 2.30 in Inniskeen.

The tie was called off yesterday due to the weather conditions.

Throwing in half-an-hour earlier at Kingspan Breffni will be the twice deferred Division Two meeting of Cavan and Meath.

That fixture means Meath’s O’Byrne Cup final meeting with Westmeath – originally slated for January 22nd – will now take place on March 11th in Mullingar.

Meanwhile the Division 3 clashes of Derry and Offaly, and Sligo and Fermanagh will both throw-in at 2 on Sunday.