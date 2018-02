Kerry will be without Patrick Kelly for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash with Carlow.

The Clarecastle man has a hamstring injury sustained in their 2-30 to 1-13 win over London last weekend.

Brandon Barrett is also a doubt for Sunday due to a knee injuy while in better news Shane Conway will return to the panel.

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in The Austin Stack Park and it will be Live on Radio Kerry.