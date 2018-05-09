Kerry Minors Through To Munster Football Final

Kerry are through to the Munster Minor Football Final after a one-point win over Cork in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Paul Walsh scored Kerry’s goal early in the first half, while the teams were level at half-time.

The Kingdom then took the advantage until close to the end when Cork rallied.

The Rebels levelled with a goal in the dying minutes before Jack O’Connor fisted the ball over the bar in injury time to give Kerry a one-point victory.

The Kerry Manager, Peter Keane, says his players needed to win possession after Cork’s equaliser.

Kerry will now play Clare in next month’s Munster Final after the Banner County overcame Tipperary 1-09 to 2-04 at Semple Stadium.



Peter Keane says his backroom team have played a key role in the campaign.