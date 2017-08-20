Kerry Minors Through To All-Ireland Final

Kerry 2-22 Cavan 2-10

It was an ideal start for Kerry in tough wet conditions in Croke Park. The first score came in the 3rd minute when Captain David Cifford was on the end of a long ball into the square and finished with the fist to put on Kerry on the board.

It was in the 4th min when cavan got going and equalised before then taking the lead in the 6th minute with a superb effort from out under the cusack stand.

Further points from David Clifford and a bursting run from Diarmuid O Connor left Kerry 4 points to 2 after 14mins and then Cavan hit back with their 3rd.

Cavan by now were really struggling to contain David Clifford who scored a further 3 points in the next 5mins one from a 45 and then Donal O Sullivan pointed a free after Clifford was fouled around 13metres from goal.

The Kerry backs were also well on top and again supplied Brian Friel who got his 1st before Cavan struck for a goal in the 27th min after s long ball in some how found its way to the square and awkward shot found its way past Deividas Uosis. Kerry however had the perfect response when Brian Friel received a ball from the Kerry kick out and knocked over his team’s 11th point on 28 minutes.

The last score of the half came from Cavan and the teams went in 11 points to 1-4

2nd half

Kerry again were in fine form straight out of the blocks with scores in the opening minutes from Fiachra Clifford and Brian Friel but really David Clifford caused Cavan awful problems he two goal chances missed, one went wide and one was saved but 3rd time lucky in the 36th min he caught a high ball in and made no mistake past the Cavan Keeper.

A further 45 score from the captain left Kerry 1-14 to 1-4 up after 38mins.

Then another man in fine form Brian Friel got his 4th point of the day, possibly could have had a goal but a fine finish after great play from the defence.

In the 43rd minute Kerry started to use the fine talent on the bench.

And in the same moment Clifford scored his 7th point of the day and just one minute, Donal O Sullivan should have had a goal but was just unlucky for it to roll right and wide.

Great work from Fiachra Clifford then made is own score in the 45th min to put Kerry 1-17 to 1-4 up.

It was 11mins into the 2nd half before Cavan got their 1st score of the half. But really at this point Cavan were barely hanging on.

Cavan did add two further points in a row before again sending a long ball into the Kerry square and finished their 2nd goal as conditions in Croker worsened. The rain began to pour down and the greasy ball ended up in the Kerry net.

With 5mins left Another score from Cavan showed they never quit and kept going to leave it 1-17 to 2-8. Worryingly for Kerry, Cavan then scored again for the 5th time in a row and brought the deficit back to 5points on the 56min.

Good play then from the Kerry forwards led to a 21yrd free which meant Kerry could slow down the game and grab a much needed deep breath and David Clifford then converted the free. 6 points again between the teams with 3mins left.

Jack Griffin the Dr. Crokes man then got his name on the score sheet to put 7between then and really that score sealed a fantastic win for the Kerry Minors. But before David Clifford scored another point before assisting Jack Griffin to send a bullet to the net for kerry’s 2nd goal.

Conditions might not have been great but a day out in September is certain as Kerry march on defeating Cavan on a score line of 2-22 to 2-10.