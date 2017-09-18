The Kerry Minor’s historic four-in-a-row – September 18th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Ger O’Connor, Radio Kerry commentator, Merry Talbot, Secretary, Fossa GAA club and Tommy Cronin, Chair Fossa GAA club discuss the match and the future with Treasa Murphy. Kerry Captain David Clifford’s grandmother Breeda Clifford from Castlecove also shares her memories of her grandson

