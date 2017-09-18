Kerry minors to be given major welcome 

The victorious Kerry Minor Football team, who completed a 4-in-a-row of titles for the county in Croke Park yesterday, will be welcomed home in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney this evening at 5:30pm.

Afterwards, Fossa GAA Club, the home club of captain David Clifford, will host a welcome-home function at 8pm.

Fossa has organised a park-and-ride complimentary bus service for supporters from the car parks at the Cathedral, Lewis Rd and High St in Killarney.

Buses will also be available from the Golden Nugget on the western side and supporters are asked to avail of this facility to avoid congestion.

Radio Kerry will bring live updates throughout the evening from the homecoming, during evening news and sport and Terrace Talk.