Kerry Minor Team To Be Named Tonight

The Kerry team to play Roscommon in Saturday’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football 1/4 final will be announced on Radio Kerry after the 9 o’clock news tonight.

The sides will meet in the Gaelic Grounds Limerick on Saturday.

The Kerry Manager, Peter Keane, says it’s been a challenge to keep his panel ticking over during the break since the Munster final, whereas Roscommon have had lots of competitive action in the same period.





Kerry versus Roscommon will be live on Radio Kerry from 3pm on Saturday in association with Fitzgerald’s Homevalue Hardware, Main Street, Dingle.