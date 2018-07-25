Kerry Minor Manager Says Roscommon Can Play Football

The Kerry Minor Football Manager says Roscommon are a tough and resilient team who can play football.

Peter Keane’s team will take on the Connaught Championship runners-up in the All-Ireland quarter final on Saturday afternoon in Limerick.

He says despite losing in the Connaught Final, Roscommon showed great character to fight back from a seven-point deficit only to lose out to a good Galway team.





Last year Roscommon beat Kerry at Under 17 level but the Roscommon Minor Manager, Paul Staunton says that’s history and won’t have a bearing in Saturday’s game.

Kerry’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship 1/4 against Roscommon is live on Radio Kerry in association with Fitzgerald’s Homevalue Hardware, Main Street, Dingle.

Throw-in on Saturday is at 3pm.