Kerry Minor Football Manager Says No Talk About His Future

Kerry Minor football team manager Peter Keane says there has been no talk about his future.

Sunday saw Keane guide the Kingdom to the last ever All-Ireland title in this grade, with an U17 competition replacing it from next year.

Keane was firstly of all asked about the comparisons between the All-Ireland winning Kerry teams of 2016 and 2017 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/notalk.mp3

County Board Chairman Tim Murphy is delighted to see the hard work of so many years being rewarded in more recent times.