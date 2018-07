Kerry minor football manager Peter Keane has said he is concerned about the waiting time his team have had since the Munster Final.

Keane’s side take on Roscommon on Saturday in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football quarter-final in Limerick, but haven’t played a game for 5 weeks.

The game will be live on Radio Kerry on Saturday afternoon, with throw in at 3pm, thanks to Fitzgerald’s of Dingle.