Kerry Minister US and Mexico-bound on St Patrick’s Day

Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin is due to visit Mexico and the United States this St Patrick’s Day.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to Radio Kerry News that Minister Griffin will be headed across the Atlantic on March 17th.

The final details of where exactly in the US and Mexico he will be visiting has not yet been finalised.

Ministers will take part in a wide range of meetings and activities to promote Ireland and Irish business across the world.

They will launch the ‘Global Footprint’ initiative and reinforce key messages on Brexit and Ireland’s campaign to become a member of the UN Security Council.

Irish Times correspondent Michael O’Regan outlined on Kerry Today this morning where some of the Ministers and Ministers of State will be headed.