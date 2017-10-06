Kerry Minister says if N22 project gets to tender, works could proceed in 2019

The latest development in the tender process for the N22 Macroom Bypass is a step in the right direction towards works proceeding on the Kerry to Cork route in 2019.

That’s according to Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

He’s been speaking as Cork County Council issue a pre-indicator notice of the tender being unveiled for the N22 Ballyvourney to Macroom Road Development.

Two prior information notices have been issued for technical dialogue and market consultation to give potential bidders the chance to clarify any details in relation to forthcoming tenders.

Minister Griffin says it’s a positive indicator in anticipation of a tender being issued:

The Fine Gael minister says if the project gets to tender, there’s no reason works can’t proceed in 2019:

grii