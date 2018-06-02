Kerry Minister says increase in visitor figures from Great Britain is ‘reassuring’

CSO data reveals visitor figures from the UK to Ireland are no longer in decline.

Over 2.8 million people visited the country in the first four months of 2018 – an increase of 7.3% on the same period last year.

The data reveals a 13% increase in visitors from North America and a 12% increase in European visitors.





Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin said it was reassuring to see visit numbers from Great Britain are no longer in decline, with a 1.1% increase so far this year.