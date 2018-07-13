Kerry Minister says attendance at Orange Order parade necessary for building bridges

Minister of State for Tourism and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is defending his attendance at an Orange Order parade in Belfast yesterday.

Kilkenny Fianna Fail County Councillor Patrick McKee criticised the Minister of State for attending the parades to commemorate the 228th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Councillor McKee said that Deputy Griffin’s attendance, at a time when the region has been without a government for 18 months, represented a mis-understanding of the problems facing Northern Ireland.





Ahead of the parade, Mr Griffin discussed with leaders of the order the tourist potential of the Orange tradition.

Minister Griffin says in order to stop the raw sectarianism in some sectors of the unionist organisation, we need to engage with communities in Northern Ireland.