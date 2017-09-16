Kerry Minister participates in inaugural Wild Atlantic Way Sportif

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin today participated in Stage 4 of the inaugural Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif – the first in a series of cycling events along the coastal route (from Kinsale in West Cork to Muff in Donegal).

Fáilte Ireland has teamed up with cycling specialists Ride Wild to create the event as a vehicle to promote the Wild Atlantic Way as a cycling destination internationally and domestically during off-season months.

Minister Griffin said today’s stage went extremely well:

Fáilte Ireland is planning to invest €650,000 in the initiative between now and 2020, with the ambition to grow the average number of cyclists participating to 1,000 per day by 2020.

Minister Griffin said it’s a great way to showcase the county: