Kerry’s Junior Minister Brendan Griffin was in London this week for the start of World Travel Market.

Over the three days, 70 Irish companies will engage in thousands of meetings with British and international tour operators to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2018.

Among them were Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours, and Tangney’s of Killarney.

Organisers estimate that about €3.4 billion’s worth of business was done at last year’s World Travel Market.