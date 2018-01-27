Kerry Minister hopes to build on Star Wars links in L.A. on Patrick’s Day visit

Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin hopes to forge further Star Wars links when he visits the US west coast on St Patrick’s Day.

Junior Minister Griffin will be among those taking part in a range of meetings and activities to promote Ireland and Irish business across the world as part of the ‘Global Footprint’ initiative.

The Keel native confirmed to Radio Kerry News he will visit Mexico as part of the visit, where he will spend time in Mexico City.

From there he will travel to the US to San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles where he hopes to visit Disney LucasFilm HQ to discuss the success of Star Wars filming in Kerry.