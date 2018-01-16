Kerry Minister doesn’t agree with unrestricted terminations up to 12 weeks

A new survey shows there’s an urban-rural divide when it comes to TDs’ views on abortion.

The Irish Independent says the number of Deputies opposed to unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks, is four times greater in rural Ireland than in Dublin.

Fine Gael’s Parliamentary Party held a 5 hour meeting yesterday to decide their stance on the issue.

They’ve decided members will be allowed a free vote on any potential law change.

Meanwhile Kerry Minister Brendan Griffin says he doesn’t agree with the Oireachtas all-party committee’s recommendation to allow unrestricted terminations up to 12 weeks.

ahead of the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.