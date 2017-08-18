Kerry Minister confident interests of Olympic athletes will come first following Moran Report recommendations

The Minister with Special Responsibility for Sport says he is confident Irish Olympic athletes will receive better treatment in the future.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, was speaking following the publication of the Moran Report and its recommendations in the wake of the Rio ticketing scandal.

Minister Griffin said what happened to Kerry Olympian Cathal Moynihan was ‘disgusting’; the Killarney athlete, who represented Ireland in rowing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he had to pay nearly €500 so a relative could attend the Games.

Minister Griffin said corporate interests should never again be put ahead of athletes and supporters.

He said the newly founded athletes commission, one of the recommendations of the Moran Report, will seek to ensure the interests of athletes are put first: