Kerry minister claims fund for SMEs can lead to 90% savings on costs.

A Kerry minister claims a smart lighting fund for small businesses can lead to 90% savings on costs.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says applications are now open for the Lighting Upgrade Grant Scheme.

The grant is open to small businesses across all sectors including retail, hospitality, tourism, private education, health facilities and manufacturing.

The purpose of the support scheme is to help SMEs reduce their energy use and costs.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is administering the Scheme and applications are open until May 31st 2018.