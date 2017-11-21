Kerry MEP welcomes vote on scrapping daylight savings

Clocks going forward and back twice a year could be a thing of the past.

A Kerry MEP has welcomed an agreement that will see a vote on the ending of daylight savings time.

The move follows a report which said the benefits of daylight savings are marginal because what you save on light you spend on heating and the consequences for health and sleep are more severe than previously thought.

Sean Kelly, who has consistently called for the practice to be scrapped, said when we disrupt our natural rhythms many people lose sleep leading to weakened immunity.