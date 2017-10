A Kerry MEP wants to see an end to additional costs for making calls between EU countries.

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly says a loophole means people are still charged tariffs for making fixed and mobile phone calls to other countries within the EU.

This still happens despite the fact that data roaming charges between EU member states have been abolished.

The Fine Gael representative says MEPs have now voted at a committee level to end intra-EU phone charges.