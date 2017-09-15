Kerry MEP urges communities and public authorities to apply for ‘first come first served’ Wi-Fi scheme

The European Parliament has approved an EU scheme to fund the provision of free wifi in public places such as hospitals, libraries, parks, and train and bus stations.

The aim of the initiative is to provide more than six thousand communities in the EU with free high-speed Wi-Fi by 2020.

EU funding for the scheme will be based on a first come first served basis.

Kerry MEP Sean Kelly is urging public authorities and local communities in Kerry to apply for the funding early on to ensure they can benefit from it: