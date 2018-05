A decision is expected today on whether the US will impose tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imports.

The EU, along with a number of other countries, was granted a temporary exemption from the tariffs imposed in March.

That exemption is due to expire tomorrow and could lead to a 25 per cent tax on European steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.





Kerry Fine Gael MEP, Kilcummin native Sean Kelly, says the US President does not appear concerned over the impact his policy statements are having globally: