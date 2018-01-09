Kerry MEP says people should be able to heat homes at much lower costs by 2050

A Kerry MEP says European citizens should be able to heat their homes at a fraction of current costs by 2050.

This follows a provisional agreement by the EU on plans to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95% from all buildings.

At present, buildings use 40% of all energy in the EU, but only 1% of them are renovated in any year.

Kilcummin MEP Sean Kelly says this will change soon, as the EU will have the power to impose long-term strategies on member-States aimed at curbing these emissions.

He says it’s a win-win for consumers and the environment: