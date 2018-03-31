A Kerry MEP says it’s not all bad news for Ireland’s corporate tax system.
A vote in the European Parliament shows most countries are in favour of a consolidated tax system across the European Union.
If adopted, it would mean that profits made by multi-national companies would be divided between countries, rather than being taxed at source.
This would strike a heavy blow at Ireland’s fiscal base.
However, Fine Gael MEP and Kilcummin native, Sean Kelly says the vote pits smaller member states against larger ones.