A Kerry MEP says it’s not all bad news for Ireland’s corporate tax system.

A vote in the European Parliament shows most countries are in favour of a consolidated tax system across the European Union.

If adopted, it would mean that profits made by multi-national companies would be divided between countries, rather than being taxed at source.

This would strike a heavy blow at Ireland’s fiscal base.

However, Fine Gael MEP and Kilcummin native, Sean Kelly says the vote pits smaller member states against larger ones.