Kerry MEP says new EU trade deal with US will be positive for Shannon LNG

A Kerry MEP says a new trade deal between the European Union and the United States will be positive for the long-awaited Shannon LNG project.

Almost 60 million euro has been spent on the proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, which has been beset by delays.

The new trade deal includes a commitment from the EU to buy liquid natural gas from the US.





Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Sean Kelly has welcomed the deal saying that everyone would have suffered if a trade war intensified and this gives investors certainty.

He says the Shannon LNG project is of common interest to all of Europe to secure gas supply into the future.