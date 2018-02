Proposed new EU energy laws could yield jobs and a much cleaner environment, according to Kerry MEP Seán Kelly.

The European Parliament has given the go ahead for negotiations to start with EU ministers on a range of draft energy laws.

They include aims to set binding targets on EU countries to increase their use of renewable energy sources by 35% by 2030.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly is on the European Parliament’s Industry and Energy Committee: