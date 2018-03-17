Kerry MEP says mobile roaming legislation success can be replicated to grow EU online market

Online shoppers can expect better service from couriers and postal authorities following a vote in the European Parliament.

The aim of these new regulations is to bring transparency and competition on prices across the EU.

Discrepancies in the cost of delivery between neighbouring EU member-states is currently evident – for example, it costs over twice as much to send a package from Belgium to Italy than Holland to Italy.

Kerry Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly says the success of mobile roaming legislation can now be replicated to grow the online market across the EU.