Kerry MEP says Ireland can benefit from EU-Japan trade deal

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says Ireland can reap the economic benefits from the EU-Japan trade deal, especially in terms of agri-exports.

The Fine Gael representative says this is good news for Ireland, especially with regard to concerns for the trading impact of Brexit; he says new markets are vital, and more trade means more jobs.

Japan is the world’s third-largest economy, with a population of about 127 million.

It’s Ireland’s 11th most important trading partner, and a country that’s keen on importing more EU agricultural products, particularly dairy goods.