A Kerry MEP says clear direction is needed to decarbonise the EU.

MEP Sean Kelly was commenting on the EU’s strategy for long-term emissions reductions across the union at a recent meeting in Brussels.

The Ireland-South MEP has warned that clear direction is needed for longer term goals, saying 2030 will come around quickly, and targets are important for future decarbonisation.





The Kilcummin native says the EU needs to have a vision of what a low-carbon system of 2050 will look like, and what technological developments are needed to ensure it gets there.