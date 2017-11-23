Kerry MEP hosts meeting in Brussels to discuss importance of Foynes Port

The importance of a new road connecting Foynes Port to Limerick, through a bypass for Adare, was up for discussion at EU level in Brussels yesterday.

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly tabled the meeting between Shannon Foynes Port representatives and EU policymakers to discuss the route.

The Kilcummin native was joined by Pat Keating, CEO of Shannon Foynes in updating lawmakers on the port’s potential as a 24-hour deep water facility and, as a a designated core port in the Trans European Transport Network shipping network.

MEP Kelly said Shannon Foynes Port is a huge asset to Europe in terms of a natural deep-water port and needs upgrade to corridor status.

For that to happen, he said a new road connecting the port to Limerick, through the Adare bypass, is required.