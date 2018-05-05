Kerry MEP hoping for global ban on animal testing for cosmetics by 2023

A Kerry MEP says he is hopeful there will no longer be testing on animals for cosmetic products by 2023.

MEPs have voted in favour of a global ban on animal testing for cosmetic products as soon as possible.

According to a Eurobarometer survey in 2016, 90% of people in the EU agreed that it’s important to establish high animal welfare standards across the world.

Using animals to test cosmetic products is already banned in the E.U., but no such ban exists in the vast majority of other countries.

Ireland South MEP and Kilcummin native Sean Kelly outlined in Strasbourg why a worldwide ban makes sense: