Kerry MEP hails Irish border agreement as a ‘massive achievement’

Kerry MEP Sean Kelly has hailed today’s agreement as a massive achievement for the Irish government and for citizens who want to live in peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland.

The Ireland South MEP and leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament said continued commitment to the PEACE and INTERREG programmes have also been secured, supporting reconciliation in Northern Ireland and border counties.

The Kilcummin native said the focus now turns to the trading relationship between the UK and the EU27 as Brexit negotiations move to Phase II.