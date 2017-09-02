Kerry MEP encourages British business to be more vocal on Brexit

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly is urging more British businesses to come out against Brexit.

The Kilcummin native is encouraging British businesses to use the hashtag #ExitFromBrexit on social media.

The Fine Gael MEP says he sees opinion in the UK turning as people contemplate the consequences of leaving the EU.

#ExitFromBrexit is aimed at rallying the public to encourage politicians to rethink the issue.

Speaking to Joe McGill on this morning’s Saturday Supplement, Seán Kelly says many of the British MEPs he has spoken to have started to question the process: