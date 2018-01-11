Kerry MEP doesn’t think he’ll run for President if Michael D Higgins seeks second term

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly doesn’t think he’ll run for President if Michael D Higgins seeks a second term.

The Kilcummin native says he’s been approached by a number people in Fine Gael, and asked to consider allowing his name to go forward.

The Ireland South MEP says he’s interested in running for the office of President.

He’s says if Michael D Higgins seeks a second term, given the cost of an election, he thinks it would be better for Fine Gael not to contest.

He says, however, that’s his personal opinion, and it’s a decision for the parliamentary party.

sean k