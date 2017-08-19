Kerry MEP criticises European Commission’s biofuel proposal

An Ireland-South MEP has criticised the European Commission’s proposals to phase out conventional biofuels made from food or feed crops.

MEP Sean Kelly warns the proposal would delay the transition away from fossil fuels in the transport fuel mix.

The Commission has proposed to reduce the cap on first generation biofuels due to sustainability concerns around food and feed-based biofuels and their potential indirect effect on the use of land.

Mr Kelly says, while he acknowledges the importance of biofuels, a distinction must be made between biofuels produced from sustainable European livestock that comply with CAP and those coming from the Far East.

He says the Commission must not tarnish sustainable feedstock, such as sugar beet and rapeseed oil produced by European farmers.

The MEP adds while he accepts much of what is in the Commission’s proposal on renewables, he cannot accept the proposal on biofuels.