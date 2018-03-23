Kerry MEP cautions against knee-jerk reaction to alleged Russian nerve agent attack

A Kerry MEP has cautioned against a knee-jerk reaction to the alleged Russian nerve agent attack.

EU leaders issued a statement in support of Britain following the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy, which has widely been blamed on Moscow.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says there appears to be greater Russian interference in events across the world, and it’s something Western democracy should be following closely.

He says, due to Ireland’s place within the EU, our neutrality isn’t as clear cut as it once was.

The Kilcummin native adds Ireland has to be very sure of its ground, before deciding to expel any Russian diplomats.