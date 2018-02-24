Kerry MEP calls for sensible and balanced approach to pesticide debate

A Kerry MEP says a balanced and sensible approach is needed on the future of the most commonly used pesticide in Europe.

Last November, the EU sanctioned the use of glyphosate; it followed a heated debate on the issue with those campaigning for a ban claiming the pesticide was cancer-causing.

A newly-formed Pesticide Committee will consider existing evidence, hear from global experts and the manufacturer of glyphosate before making a proposal to the European Parliament.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is on the committee, says it will start meetings in the coming weeks with the final proposal within a year.