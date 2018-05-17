Kerry MEP calls for EU member states to increase contribution to avoid post-Brexit deficit

A Kerry MEP has said there will be a EU budget deficit unless countries increase what they contribute each year.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Kerry Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly said it’s very important for members states to contribute more.

Post-Brexit 14 billion euro will be needed to keep current services running – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently said the Irish Government will agree to a 10% increase in its contribution.

Kilcummin native Seán Kelly said it’s only right that other countries also agree to an increase.